Twin Atlantic and Wet Wet Wet join 10-hour charity event line-up

Twin Atlantic and Wet Wet Wet are among the bands who will be involved in a 10-hour live online stream raising money for two charities.

Stream4Scotland will feature more than 40 Scottish musicians and DJs on Saturday May 30, including singer-songwriter Dougie Maclean, The Fratellis, Kyle Falconer of The View, Peat and Diesel, and Clare Grogan.

The stream from 3pm to 1am – hosted by radio DJ Garry Spence and Tenement TV’s Nadine Walker – will include performances, Q&As and interviews in a bid to raise money for Nordoff Robbins and ViseUp.

Nordoff Robbins is an independent music therapy charity which temporarily stopped all face-to-face sessions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity estimates that the cancellation or postponement of fundraising events will result in a loss of around 75% of its fundraising income for 2020.

Chief executive Sandra Schembri said: “Nordoff Robbins music therapy has long benefited from the support of the Scottish music industry through the annual Scottish Music Awards, so we’re grateful they’re continuing to support us during the lockdown.

“Music is so important to people right now and we hope Stream4Scotland will help in uniting people for a moment through the power of music, as now more than ever people need to feel a sense of community.

“Our thanks to all that log on and to some of Scotland’s most exciting musical talent, for helping raise vital funds for us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of our communities through our music therapy.”

ViseUp was set up in March this year to raise money for personal protective equipment (PPE) for key workers.

It costs £2 to make one visor and so far the project has been distributing more than 20,000 visors a week across Scotland.

David Miller, director of the Innovation School at Kelvinside Academy which spearheaded the campaign, said: “Medical and care staff are heroes who still find themselves on the front line of this crisis.

“While requests come in from across every healthcare sector in Scotland, we will continue doing what we can to help in these unbelievably challenging times.”

The stream will be available on the Stream4Scotland website and Gigs In Scotland Facebook page.