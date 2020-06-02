Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend died ‘accidentally’ after taking cocaine and fentanyl
Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend died after taking cocaine and fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
The actor, 30, and his partner Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead at their Las Vegas apartment on May 13.
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed the couple died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication and their deaths were accidental.
Boyce was known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film in 2008.
In the film he almost crashed into Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan with a car before Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen saved her.
He also appeared in the short film Apocalypse in 2018.