Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas condo

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju have been found dead in their condo in Las Vegas.

The news was reported byTMZ shortly after the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Boyce, 30, and 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, had been found dead on May 13.

The cause of the couple's deaths have not been revealed.

A source close to the actor told E!: "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house.

"He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."

The actor’s family issued a statement which said: “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death.

“The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first.”

A message on a gofundme page set up by family and friends of Ms Adepoju read: “Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly.”

Boyce was known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight franchise movie.

His character almost hit Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, with a car before she's saved by Robert Pattinson's character, Edward Cullen. He also appeared in the film short Apocalypse in 2018.