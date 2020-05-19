TV weather presenter Carol Kirkwood explains her absence from TV screens by revealing she was knocked off her bike by a car
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has explained her absence from TV screens by revealing she was rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident while out on her bike.
Following her discharge from hospital on Tuesday she tweeted: “Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured.”
She continued by expressing her appreciation to the emergency services for their care.
"Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital.
"And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital," she finished.
She also thanked her followers for their concern and support.
“I am overwhelmed and humbled by all your lovely tweets,” wrote the multiple-award-winning weather presenter.
“Will read them properly when I get home later. THANK YOU! It is so good to be back. Hope you are all keeping well.”
The 57-year-old returned to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday and was greeted with welcome cries from presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker.