TV presenter Kate Garraway has revealed her husband ‘is still with us’ but faces a continuing battle with coronavirus.

Derek Draper remains ‘unresponsive’ but Garraway said she was ‘so grateful’ for everything the NHS is doing for him.

Her comments were passed on by colleagues on the Good Morning Britain show.

Draper contracted COVID-19 last month and has suffered a long battle with the virus that has now killed 26,771 people in Britain and 234,392 people worldwide.

But Garraway remains positive about her husband's situation, taking to Instagram on Thursday evening to thank those taking care of him.

Alongside a video showing her taking part in the ‘Clap for Carers’, she posted a caption saying: "So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is.

"So grateful too for our amazing #nhs doing so much for Derek everyday - wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday. We can’t thank them enough can we ? So brave.

“Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time , particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy.

"Thank you so much for your messages - they mean so much to me. . Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family. X #staypositive #hope #standtogether #nhs.”

The pair have been married since 2005 and have two children, Darcey and William.

Fellow GMB presenter Ben Shepherd added: "It's a dreadful time and I think she's at home with two children and trying to keep it going. It's a total unknown. But as she said, as long as he's here there's absolute hope.