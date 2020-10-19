TV presenter John Leslie cleared of sexual assault
Ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
He was accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts at a Christmas party in 2008.
A jury at Southwark Crown Court took just 23 minutes to determine Leslie, whose full name is John Leslie Stott, was not guilty after a week long trial.
Judge Deborah Taylor said: "Mr Stott, you for the second time leave this court without a stain on your character and I hope it will be the last time you have to attend."
He is understood to have cried as the verdict was delivered and his father, who has been at the trial all week, hugged him.
The Blue Peter and This Morning host was accused of laughing as he grabbed hold of the woman’s breasts as he arrived at the 2008 Christmas bash.
But Leslie, 55, told Southwark crown court the allegation was “ludicrous”, insisting he would never sexually assault anyone.
During the trial he revealed how his showbiz career had been wrecked by unproven allegations of sexual misconduct, leading him to depression, a reclusive lifestyle, and the brink of suicide.