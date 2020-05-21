TV host Mika Brzezinski has attacked Donald Trump after he suggested on social media that her husband and co-host had ’got away with murder’.

Trump made the accusations against MSNBC presenter Joe Scarborough in connection with the death of an aide in 2001.

Scarborough and Brzezinski are married and also work together on their TV show 'Morning Joe' (PA Images) - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images )

Brzezinski responded on air by saying: "Donald, you're a sick person. You're really a cruel, sick, disgusting person."

The president had tweeted about the death of Lori Klausutis, an intern for Mr Scarborough when he was in Congress, claiming that the circumstances were suspicious and suggesting that the then Florida congressman was responsible.

Police investigating the death found Scarborough to have no involvement and confirmed it was due to natural causes.

But the President - who was defending his former adviser Roger Stone being convicted of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding and making false statements to Congress - has continued to target Scarborough.

He tweeted: "Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned.

"@FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!"

Last week Trump also tweeted: "When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.

"Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn't it obvious? What's happening now? A total nut job!"

Brzezinski later added: "I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree.

".@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree."

Brzezinski also claimed Trump’s outburst was merely a diversion tactic to steer the media away from reporting about his failure to combat the coronavirus crisis effectively.