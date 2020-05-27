Turtle hurtles through car windscreen as woman drives along Georgia freeway
A woman has spoken of the bizarre moment a turtle smashed through her car windscreen as she and her brother drove through Georgia.
At first, they thought it was a brick but were then aware of the hapless creature stuck half in and half out of the smashed window.
Latonya Lark was driving with her brother Kevin Grant in Savannah when the freak accident occurred, WSAV-TV reported.
Mr Grant was left with small cuts as the shards of glass flew towards him.
He said: “When the glass broke, the first thing that came to my mind was just to shield myself.”
Ms Lark said: “Even the police officer said if that glass wasn't as thick as it was and I didn't slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would've been disastrous.”
The vehicle had to be towed away and the turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment, but was unable to be saved.
Chatham County Police officers said they are unsure how the turtle became airborne, but both Lark and Grant believe that the car in front hit the animal sending it flying into the front of their car.