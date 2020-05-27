Turtle hurtles through car windscreen as woman drives along Georgia freeway

A turtle flew into a windshield on a Savannah freeway - (Copyright Facebook: Latonya Lark)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
14:26pm, Wed 27 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A woman has spoken of  the bizarre moment a turtle smashed through her car windscreen as she and her brother drove through Georgia. 

At first, they thought it was a brick but were then aware of the hapless creature stuck half in and half out of the smashed window.

Latonya Lark was driving with her brother Kevin Grant in Savannah when the freak accident occurred, WSAV-TV reported.

Mr Grant was left with small cuts as the shards of glass flew towards him.

He said: “When the glass broke, the first thing that came to my mind was just to shield myself.”

Ms Lark said: “Even the police officer said if that glass wasn't as thick as it was and I didn't slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would've been disastrous.”

The vehicle had to be towed away and the turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment, but was unable to be saved. 

The turtle didn't survive the incident - (Copyright Facebook: Latonya Lark)

Chatham County Police officers said they are unsure how the turtle became airborne, but both Lark and Grant believe that the car in front hit the animal sending it flying into the front of their car.

Sign up to our newsletter