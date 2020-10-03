Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive with several others after White House event - and her teenager daughter is furious!
Donald Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a White House event this week linked to at least seven other cases.
And it has seen another outburst from Conway’s 15-year-old daughter Claudia, a regular critic of the President, who himself succombed to the virus, along with the First Lady, yesterday.
The news that Conway was positive was revealed by Claudia in a series of TikTok videos.
She said: “My mom coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for COVID.”
“I'm furious. Wear your masks. Don't listen to our idiot f****** president piece of s**t. Protect yourself and those around you.”
Her mother later confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine.
"I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”