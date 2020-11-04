Trump vows to drag election to the courts as knife-edge counts are under way
Donald Trump vowed to drag the US election into the courts as he falsely claimed he beat Joe Biden to win the presidency while the knife-edge vote is still too close to call.
The Republican incumbent claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and said he would go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped, as the nail-biting contest is ongoing.
The Democratic challenger, who has long anticipated an attempt by Mr Trump to cast doubt onto the result, earlier said that his campaign was still “on track” for victory as he insisted every vote must be counted.
But paving the way for a legal battle amid fears of unrest on the streets of America, Mr Trump gave a speech in the White House to say there was a “massive fraud” in the election and accuse a “very sad group of people” of trying to disenfranchise his supporters.
“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” he said.
“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.
“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment.
“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US supreme court, we want all voting to stop.”