US President Donald Trump has hit out at the media, yet again, in a series of tweets defending his work record and continuing to rail against ‘fake news’.

Trump targeted The New York Times over ‘phony’ stories about his work around the coronavirus.

He tweeted: “I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work ... schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.

“I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & see that I am angrily eating a hamberger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!”

He later deleted this tweet, in which he misspelled hamburger, only to repost it with the correct spelling.

He continued his rant with criticism of reports which claimed Russia had a part in him getting elected in 2016.

He said those reporters who wrote about the scandal were ‘proved totally wrong’ and should give their ‘nobles’ to ‘the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right’.

He actually confused Nobel prizes with the Pulitzer, but in any case spelt Nobel wrong four times, writing ‘noble’.

He said: "I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud?

"The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along ... Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast,” Trump tweeted.

He was also quick to praise himself for his work, not only during the pandemic, but throughout his presidency.

"The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!"

The tirade comes after Trump cancelled two of his White House briefings.

In the last one he took part in, the President claimed injecting disinfectant could be a cure for the virus. Several medical experts have since called the claim ‘dangerous’ and urged people not to do it.