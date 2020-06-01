Trump tells governors to ‘dominate’ and ‘jail people for ten years or 'you‘re going to look like jerks’
President Donald Trump hit out at state governors today ordering them to ’dominate’ and ’put people in jail for ten years’ as violence swept across the country in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
Speaking in a video teleconference that also included law enforcement and national security officials, he said: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks."
According to audio of the call, first obtained by CBS News, the President continued: “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again."
Violent protests have now been witnessed in 75 cities across America, with many imposing curfews, as anger at the treatment of Floyd at the hands of white police officers was witnessed by millions across the world.
But the President boasted that his own city of Washington ’was under very good control, but we’re going to have it under much more control. We’re going to pull in thousands of people’, he said.
This after Mr Trump was rushed to a bunker and dozens of Secret Service personnel were hurt during protests close to the White House.