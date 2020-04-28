President Donald Trump has refused to take responsibility for people misusing disinfectant despite an increase in related 911 calls.

It comes after he announced at a White House briefing that injecting disinfectant could be a cure for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Michigan and Maryland governors blamed Trump after they received hundreds of calls to US emergency hotlines about injecting or ingesting disinfectants.

And at Monday's coronavirus briefing when a reporter asked Trump about the spike in calls he replied: “I can't imagine why, I can't imagine why, yeah.”

When asked if he would take any responsibility he said: “No I don't."