Trump reacts to Pelosi’s comments about his use of anti-maleria drug, saying she is a ’crazy woman’ with a lot of ’mental problems’
Donald Trump got personal in his spat with Speaker Nancy Pelosi today by calling her a ’sick woman’ with a lot of ’mental problems’.
He refused to directly respond to her earlier criticism over his revelation that he had been taking the anti-maleria drug hydroxychloroquine.
She had commented that she was concerned he was taking it given he is ’morbidly obese’.
"I don't respond to her," the President told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I think she's a waste of time.
"Pelosi is a sick woman. She's got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems.
"We're dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country."
Mr Trump revealed on Monday that he had been taking the malaria drug for weeks, even though he had tested negative on numerous occasions.
"If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape, they were very old, almost dead, it was a Trump enemy statement," he said.