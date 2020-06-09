Trump press secretary criticises Ocasio-Cortez for comments on defunding police
US President Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has criticised New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying she wants to defund the police.
As well as calling Ocasio-Cortez a ’Biden adviser’, McEnany said: "The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police ... it is extraordinary. When you think the left has gone far, and they want to go farther.
"You will have chaos, crime and anarchy."
She also reiterated that Trump is against defunding the police: “No, he doesn't agree with that. And the rest of America doesn't agree with that.”
Ocasio-Cortez hit back at McEnany and demanded an apology for calling her an adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden.
She tweeted: "The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to 'the help'
“Perhaps she isn't aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow.”