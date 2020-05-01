President Donald Trump took his own spies by surprise by saying he had seen evidence that the coronavirus had started in Wuhan.

At the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump was asked by a reporter: "Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?"

"Yes, I have. Yes, I have," said the president, without specifying. "And I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they're like the public relations agency for China."

Asked later to clarify his comment, he said: "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

He also told reporters: "Whether they [China] made a mistake, or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose?

"I don't understand how traffic, how people weren't allowed into the rest of China, but they were allowed into the rest of the world. That's a bad, that's a hard question for them to answer."

Earlier the US national intelligence director's office said it was still investigating how the virus began.

But the office said it had determined Covid-19 ‘was not manmade or genetically modified’.

China has rejected the lab theory and criticised the US response to Covid-19.