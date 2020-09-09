Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden for trying to maintain social distancing on his campaign trail.

At a rally in North Carolina, the President called out his Democratic rival for adhering to coronavirus rules while most of his supporters flouted the state’s rule to wear a mask.

The rally broke state rules which ban social gatherings of more than 50 people - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Appearing to make fun of a meeting held by Biden in a school gym where those involved were respecting social distancing, Trump asked his crowd: "You ever see the gyms with the circles?"

This is not the first time the president has mocked Biden and the Democrats for attempting to keep to social distancing regulations.

Comparing it to those who ignore the rules when protesting against racial inequality, he previously said: "Because they have rules in these Democrat-run states that if you campaign you cannot have more than five people. You can’t go to church, you can’t do anything outside.

"If you are willing to riot, running down the main street, if you want to riot and stand on top of each other’s face and do whatever the hell you want to do, you are allowed to do that because you are considered a peaceful protester."

Meanwhile, not only did Trump’s rally break the rule in North Carolina which forbids social gatherings of more than 50 people, the President also ignored those who told him to wear a mask.

Dave Plyer, the Republican chairman of the Forsyth county board of commissioners, told the Winston-Salem Journal: "It’s been ordered by the governor. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina, do as the governor says.

"(Trump) is a citizen of the United States, but he is also a guest in our county. Without a mask, he could get sick, and he could blame the governor."

North Carolina remains one of the swing states in the US election, which is now less than two months away.

Biden currently leads in the polls, although Trump has been closing the gap in recent weeks as he looks to become the fourth successive president to secure a second term.