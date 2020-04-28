President Donald Trump has taken another hit at China for not stopping the spread of the coronavirus when the outbreak first happened.

My Trump returned to the White House on Monday for his daily coronavirus briefing after spending the weekend out the limelight.

It was after his advisers reportedly warned him that the briefings were damaging his campaign.

Trump announced on Monday that the briefing was cancelled but a few hours later reserved his decision.

And he launched yet another attack on China saying there were ‘a lot of ways you can hold them accountable’ for the pandemic.

He said: "We’re doing very serious investigations ... We are not happy with China.

“We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.”

And he is already looking to seek damages, similarly to a clain in a German newspaper which called on China to pay Germany $165 billion.

He added: "Germany is looking at things, we are looking at things.

"We are talking about a lot more money than Germany’s talking about.

“We haven’t determined the final amount yet. It’s very substantial.”

During the briefing he also refused to take responsibility over his disinfectant comments made at Thursday's briefing when he said that ‘injecting disinfectant’ could be a cure for the coronavirus.

But following heavy criticism he defended himself at Friday's briefing and said his comments were ‘sarcastic’.

Now the Michigan and Maryland governors have blamed Trump for a spike in calls to US emergency hotlines about using disinfectant.

Trump said he didn't understand why hundreds of people would phone the hotlines.