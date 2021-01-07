Trump blocked from Facebook ‘indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks’
Facebook is blocking Donald Trump “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks,” the social network’s boss Mark Zuckerberg has said following rioting in the US Capitol.
The US President has been suspended from a number of social platforms after being blamed for inciting Wednesday’s violent clashes.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Mr Zuckerberg said in a statement posted on his own platform.
“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
Mr Trump’s incendiary comments have been blamed for directly provoking violence from a mob loyal to the president when they stormed the US Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the election result and prevent Joe Biden taking to the White House.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said his statement in which he said “We love you” to the rioters and repeated his baseless claims of electoral fraud did “very little to de-escalate the situation”.
“His comments directly led to the violence and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong,” the Home Secretary said.