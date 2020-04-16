US President Donald Trump has continued his criticism of China's transparency in recording coronavirus cases.

At his daily White House briefing he said: “Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China?

"We report everything, we’re reporting the cases and our reporting is good. We’re reporting every death.”

He also breathed air into a Fox News report that the virus had escaped a Wuhan lab.

“We’re hearing the story, and we’ll see … but we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened.”

Mike Pomeo, Secretary of State, later told Fox that the lab was near the wet market, where it is thought the virus naturally occurred, and that: “The Chinese government needs to come clean.”

While China recorded just over 83,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, the US has more than 630,000 confirmed cases with nearly 31,000 deaths, making it the worst affected country on record.

Despite the numbers, the President said the country was over its peak.

Related videos

"The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak of new cases. Hopefully that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress.

"We'll be the comeback kids, all of us. We want to get our country back."