Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ nursing assistant who died with Covid-19

A nursing assistant who has died with Covid-19 was “wonderful”, her daughter has said.

Colleagues of Sylvia Tideswell, 60, who had worked on the elderly care wards at Royal Stoke University Hospital since 2003, said she was “quietly efficient and kind” and will be “sadly missed”.

The grandmother and mother-of-three, of Oakhill, died on May 25.

Her daughter Sarah said: “Mum was wonderful.

“She was caring and considerate and would do anything for anybody. She loved her job at the hospital and wouldn’t hesitate in doing everything for everyone else.”

Her mother “took pleasure in the simple things” like going out for a coffee and piece of cake along with enjoying her garden, going on holiday and walking her dog.

She was caring and considerate and would do anything for anybody. She loved her job at the hospital and wouldn’t hesitate in doing everything for everyone else

Ward manager Jenny McClatchy said: “Sylvia was one of those people who would sneak onto the ward at the start of a shift and just get on with the job.

“She was quietly efficient and kind and was great with staff and patients who would turn to her for a chat.

“She had a good sense of humour and kept us laughing with some brilliant one-liners.

“She was extremely well loved and will be missed by all her colleagues on the ward.”

Ms Tideswell leaves three children, Sarah, Kerry and Martyn, plus grandchildren Chris, Jake and Jordan.

She had lived in Oakhill nearly all her life and spent much of her spare time caring for her mother and looking after her dog, Phoebe.

Tracy Bullock, the chief executive at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, said Ms Tideswell will be “sadly missed”.