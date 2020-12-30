Tributes to legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin following his death aged 98
Legendary fashion designer Pierre Cardin who famously dressed the Beatles, actress Elizabeth Taylor and singer Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 98.
The French fashion giant, whose futuristic and stylish designs helped revolutionise fashion in the 1950s and 60s, had a stellar career which spanned more than 70 years.
He pioneered bringing designer styles to the masses, putting his label’s name on a range of products such as sunglasses and perfume.
His family revealed he died in hospital in Neuilly, near Paris and said in a statement: "It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more. We are all proud of his tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life."
Among tributes from the fashion world, fellow French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier thanked Cardin for ‘opening the doors to fashion and for making my dream possible’.