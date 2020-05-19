Treasury expands coronavirus loans for larger firms to £200m

The Government has extended the size of loans available to larger businesses which have been affected by coronavirus.

The Treasury said companies will now be able to receive up to £200 million from the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS), which previously had a maximum payout of £50 million.

It said that loans under the expanded scheme will be made available to firms from Tuesday May 26.

The CLBILS scheme was introduced last month by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to support companies with sales of between £45 million and £250 million.

It was introduced for firms who are ineligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) intended for smaller firms, and the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), which has been accessed by very large firms, such as easyJet.

The Government said it has handed out £359 million through the CLBILS scheme, while it has provided 36,000 loans worth more than £6 billion through the CBILS scheme.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “We’re determined to support businesses of all sizes throughout this crisis and our loans and guarantees have already provided over £32 billion to thousands of firms.

“Today we’re increasing the maximum loan to £200 million to make sure companies get the help they need.”

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is good to see the Government continue to listen to business concerns and make improvements to existing schemes.

“These important changes could make a real difference to larger firms in particular and, alongside the other lending support schemes, will help ensure that more businesses of all sizes get access to the finance they need to help weather this unprecedented economic storm.”

Companies borrowing more than £50 million through CLBILS will be subject to restrictions on dividend payments, senior pay and share buy-backs during the period of the loan, the Treasury added.

The Bank of England also announced on Tuesday that it will name the companies which receive funding through its CCFF lending scheme to increase transparency over which firms have been bailed out.

Firms using the lending facility will also be expected to start “showing restraint” on dividend payments, share buy-backs and senior staff pay.