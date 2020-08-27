Train fire causes residents in south Wales to evacuate homes

Red sky with smoke from train on fire
Red sky with smoke from train on fire
By The Newsroom
2:11am, Thu 27 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Homes have been evacuated in south Wales after a large diesel train caught fire.

British Transport Police said crews were dealing with the blaze in Llangennech, near Llanelli, in the early hours of Thursday.

Gary Jones, a county councillor in Carmarthenshire, posted on Facebook saying “A major incident on the railway line has been declared.”

British Transport Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the railway near Llangennech #Wales.

“A large diesel freight train has caught fire.

“A cordon is in place, with roads closed and surrounding homes being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Train

PA