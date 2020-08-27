Train fire causes residents in south Wales to evacuate homes
2:11am, Thu 27 Aug 2020
Homes have been evacuated in south Wales after a large diesel train caught fire.
British Transport Police said crews were dealing with the blaze in Llangennech, near Llanelli, in the early hours of Thursday.
Gary Jones, a county councillor in Carmarthenshire, posted on Facebook saying “A major incident on the railway line has been declared.”
British Transport Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the railway near Llangennech #Wales.
“A large diesel freight train has caught fire.
“A cordon is in place, with roads closed and surrounding homes being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”