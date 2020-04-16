A young paramedic who spoke just days ago about 'dedicating all my time on the ambulance to help others in need' has died suddenly at home.

Charlotte Cope, who was 23, only qualified two years ago, but on Monday colleagues were called to her home in Rhondda, south Wales where she had been found after completing a shift.

A friend spoke of her 'carrying the weight of the world on her small shoulders in silence for far too long'.

There were no suspicious circumstances and Ms Cope is not believed to have contracted Covid-19.

Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm the sudden death of one of our paramedics on Monday evening.

"Charlotte Cope, who was based in Gelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was a much-loved member of the Welsh Ambulance Service family having joined the organisation in 2018 after qualifying as a paramedic.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Charlotte's family, who we are supporting through this difficult time."

Ms Cope had just recently posted on social media: "Life sucks right now ey. I miss my family. I miss weightlifting/training, I miss the freedom.

"But have to stay positive, dedicating all my time on the ambulance to help others in need at this time with my amazing colleagues. Stay safe everyone, please stay at home."

Friend and colleague Connor Quinn has launched a campaign on gofundme which has already seen more than £11,000 in donations.

He said: "Charlotte Louise Cope, my close friend and colleague was tragically taken too soon at the young age of 23 on the 13 of April 2020.

"A very promising and proud South Wales paramedic adored by all who knew her, she had carried the weight of the world on her small shoulders in silence for far too long.

"Her heart warming nature could be felt by everyone in her presence to which she was completely oblivious, this made her all the more special. I think I am speaking on behalf of all her friends and colleagues when I say we are heartbroken and devastated and we all miss and love you so much.

"To her she was just another ordinary girl, but to us she was that one little bit of happiness and cheer we are often looking for within the ambulance service especially at these unpredictable times.

"I am asking colleagues, friends and the public to please try and give generously to help raise money to cover funeral costs and to support a grieving family through an extremely difficult time. Especially as we will be unable to attend due to the current pandemic.

"I understand these are financially hard times and there are lots of other fundraisers currently running but even the smallest of donation will be appreciated.

He finished by saying: "Sleep tight Charl."

Another tribute posted, said: “Thank you Charlotte for helping save our daughter’s life you have gained your angel wings far too early.”