A 37 year-old mother of three has died from coronavirus just eight days after giving birth to a baby girl.

Salina Shaw, who was diabetic but described by her partner Abdul Bangura as 'healthy', tested positive for Covid-19 and gave birth on April 4.

Sadly, just over a week later she lost her fight with the virus, and died on Easter Sunday.

Prior to testing positive for coronavirus, she had posted a concerned message to a friend on Facebook, saying: “Feeling anxious bringing a child into this mess at the moment.”

Abdul said his wife, who was a business owner and childminder from Southend in Essex, had stuck to the social distancing guidelines given by the Government, reports The Sun.

A tribute from Salina's cousin said: “On Easter Sunday my cousin Salina was taken from this world far too soon.

"But from this utter sorrow, everyone should know that this lady was a force to be reckoned with, a powerful single mum, with fire in her belly and determination that you would never have seen in anyone.

“Her smile lit a room as soon as she walked in, always with a little swag and always looking on point! She lived life to the fullest, she took her girls on dream holidays to Jamaica, Dubai, America, the list went on. ️

“Sadly, Salina lost her mum after she had only just given birth to her first daughter, who is now almost 18! So she instinctively taught her daughter to follow in her footsteps and to show them how to become independent in their own rights.

"She adored her own and other children so built a successful childminding business to share her love and wisdom. A true legend!”