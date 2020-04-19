Britain's lockdown exit strategy could take the form of a 'traffic light' system with the first stage of restrictions being lifted by May 11.

Government scientists are working on proposals which would allow the staged relaxtion of measures introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the plan reported by The Sun, there are said to be three phases to the process: a red stage, an amber stage and a green stage.

The red light phase titled 'partial lift', muted to be by May 11, would see small, non-essential shops re-opening along with warehouses, hairdressers and nurseries.

The amber phase 'extending freedom' on May 25 will then allow small businesses of up to 50 people to re-open their doors along with schools and restaurants, but with with seating restrictions.

Some social distancing measures could also be lifted in this second stage, but people could be made to wear masks on public transport.

And in the third and final green stage 'wider freedom' on June 15, sports venues, theatres, cinemas, comedy clubs will all re-open, while pubs can begin restricted business again.

Weddings and funerals would be allowed to recommence with larger numbers, with gyms re-opened providing increased sanitation regulations are met.