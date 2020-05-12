Traditional African hairstyle adopted as the 'corona hairdo' to spread awareness of the virus
A traditional African hairstyle is being used to raise awareness of coronavirus.
As the virus begins to gather pace in Africa, some parents have taken to styling their children with the ‘corona hairdo’, the threaded hairstyle which bears a striking resemblance to the virus' image.
Mariam Rashid said: "COVID-19 destroyed the economy, took our jobs and now money is scarce.
“I decided to have my child's hair done up for like 50 cents and she looks good. The hairstyle also helps communicate with the public about the virus.”
Hairdresser Sharon Refa added: "Some grown-ups don't believe that the coronavirus is real, but then most kids are keen to wash their hands and wear masks.
“But many adults don't do this and that's why we came up with the ‘corona hairdo’.”