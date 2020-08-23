Tower Bridge reopens for motorists following mechanical fault

Tower Bridge stuck open
By The Newsroom
21:03pm, Sun 23 Aug 2020
Tower Bridge has reopened for vehicles after being shut for over 24 hours due to a “mechanical fault”.

The landmark’s Twitter account confirmed on Sunday evening that motorists could start using it again.

It had been shut to drivers since Saturday afternoon when the bridge failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames.

Queues of motorists and pedestrians were left waiting from both directions.

It was reopened for pedestrians on Sunday morning, with pictures showing some posing on the space usually occupied by vehicles.

A witness told the PA news agency: “According to the security radios we overheard there are multiple failures.”

Engineers rushed to fix the bridge after the fault occurred as drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Tower Bridge stuck open - (Copyright PA Wire)

City of London Police thanked motorists for their patience while the error was fixed .

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

A spokesman for the bridge, which is owned and managed by the City of London Corporation, has been approached to comment.

