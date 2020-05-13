Tottenham's Dele Alli held at knifepoint and robbed at north London home where he is isolating with model girlfriend Ruby Mae
Spurs footballer Dele Alli was held at knifepoint and hit by robbers who broke into his house during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The England midfielder was struck in the face during the attack but escaped serious injury.
The intruders broke into Alli's north London home just after midnight on Wednesday morning, where he has been isolating with model girlfriend Ruby Mae, his brother, his brother's partner and another friend.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet.
"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.
“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.”