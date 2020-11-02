Tory MP Chloe Smith discloses breast cancer diagnosis

Chloe Smith
Chloe Smith - (Copyright PA Media)
By The Newsroom
11:36am, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Conservative MP Chloe Smith has said she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and urged the public to “check for lumps” and continue to use the NHS throughout the lockdown.

The mother-of-two, who is the constitution and devolution minister, said she aims to “carry on as normally, positively and openly as possible” during her treatment.

Ms Smith, the MP for Norwich North, said: “I have today let people know that I have breast cancer and start treatment soon.

“Please, check for lumps and see your GP without delay if you find one.

“The latest announcement about coronavirus is very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going. And you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments.”

