A top ER doctor at a Manhattan hospital that treated large numbers of coronavirus patients took her own life at the weekend, her family has revealed.

Dr Lorna M. Breen, who was the medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, died in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she was staying with family, her father told The New York Times.

In the days leading up to her death, the 48-year-old had told of the distressing scenes she had witnessed, with patients dying in ambulances before they could be brought into the hospital.

Dr Breen’s father, Dr Philip C. Breen, said: “She tried to do her job, and it killed her."

Tyler Hawn, a spokesman for the Charlottesville Police Department, said in an email that officers on Sunday responded to a call seeking medical assistance.

“The victim was taken to U.V.A. Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to self-inflicted injuries,” he said.

Dr Breen said his daughter had contracted the coronavirus but had gone back to work after recuperating for about a week and a half. The hospital sent her home again, before her family intervened to bring her to Charlottesville, he said.

“She was truly in the trenches on the front line,’’ Dr Breen said.

Related videos