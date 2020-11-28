Tony Hsieh, former Zappos boss who sold company for $1.2bn, dies aged 46 after house fire in Connecticut
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has died at the age of 46 after being injured in a house fire.
He was in Connecticut visiting family when the fire broke out.
In a statement his family said: "Tony's kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world.
“Instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”
Hsieh spent 20 years at Las Vegas-based shoe and clothing company Zappos and was CEO when Amazon bought the company for $1.2 billion in 2009. He remained in his role after the acquisition but he had recently retired.
Throughout his career Hsieh also worked hard to revitalise downtown Vegas and pledged $350 million into redevelopment.
Tributes have poured in for Hsieh, including a statement from Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande.
He said: "The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognise that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend."
While Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear added: "Such a creative & innovative person who positively helped change the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas. We have been working on some cool projects for Downtown. God speed to his family, coworkers and our community."
Co-founder of PayPal Max Levchin wrote: "So sad to hear about Tony Hsieh’s passing. A truly original thinker, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a kind-hearted and generous friend to so many."