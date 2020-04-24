Tom Hanks writes emotional letter to his new 'pen pal', an 8-year-old Australian boy bullied because his name is Corona

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, fell ill with the virus in Australia last month (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
12:43pm, Fri 24 Apr 2020
Tom Hanks has cemented his status as one of Hollywood's favourites after sending a ‘special’ typewriter to a bullied boy named Corona along with a heartfelt letter asking to be his pen pal.

Hanks, 63, sent the gift in response to a letter her received from eight-year-old Corona De Vries after he and his wife, Rita Wilson fell ill with coronavirus while in Australia last month.

The letter from the young Australian read: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?

“I love my name but at school people call me ‘the coronavirus.’ I get very sad and angry when people call me this,” he added.

Corona, 8, was over the moon to become a pen pal to the star (Channel 9)

The Hollywood legend replied to the letter and included a Corona-branded typewriter, which he admitted he himself had been using when recovering on Australia's Gold coast.

He wrote: "Dear Friend Corona, Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! 

“Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make friends feel good when they are down.”

He continued by adding: "You are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown. 

"I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already – and all healthy. 

“Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better. 

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you.”

He added: "Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

He signed off, in his own hand: “PS! You got a friend in ME!”

Hanks used the typewriter to reply to his new friend (Seven News)

In an interview with Channel 9, Corona described it as ‘very special’ to receive such a gift and take up his new role as pen-pal for the Toy Story and Castaway star.

“He said I'm a friend of him,” he added excitedly, and finished by waving his arms and proclaiming, “I'm gonna write back soon!”

Corona is now learning how to use the typewriter in order to respond (Nine news)