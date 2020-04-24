Tom Hanks has cemented his status as one of Hollywood's favourites after sending a ‘special’ typewriter to a bullied boy named Corona along with a heartfelt letter asking to be his pen pal.

Hanks, 63, sent the gift in response to a letter her received from eight-year-old Corona De Vries after he and his wife, Rita Wilson fell ill with coronavirus while in Australia last month.

The letter from the young Australian read: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?

“I love my name but at school people call me ‘the coronavirus.’ I get very sad and angry when people call me this,” he added.

Corona, 8, was over the moon to become a pen pal to the star (Channel 9)

The Hollywood legend replied to the letter and included a Corona-branded typewriter, which he admitted he himself had been using when recovering on Australia's Gold coast.

He wrote: "Dear Friend Corona, Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!

“Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make friends feel good when they are down.”

He continued by adding: "You are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.

"I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already – and all healthy.

“Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you.”

He added: "Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

He signed off, in his own hand: “PS! You got a friend in ME!”

Hanks used the typewriter to reply to his new friend (Seven News)

In an interview with Channel 9, Corona described it as ‘very special’ to receive such a gift and take up his new role as pen-pal for the Toy Story and Castaway star.

“He said I'm a friend of him,” he added excitedly, and finished by waving his arms and proclaiming, “I'm gonna write back soon!”