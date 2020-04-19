Tom Hanks reveals his wife, Rita Wilson, suffered more than him from coronavirus
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has spoken about the struggle he and his wife went through after contracting coronavirus.
The couple tested positive over a month ago while the 63-year-old was in Australia preparing to shoot a new film.
And Hanks has now revealed that it was his wife Rita Wilson - also an actor - who had the worse experience when suffering with COVID-19.
Speaking on The National Defense Radio Show, he said: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.
“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us.
“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else. That’s why we were in lockdown.”
Hanks and Wilson have both recovered from the virus and flew back to the United States at the end of March.