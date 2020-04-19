Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has spoken about the struggle he and his wife went through after contracting coronavirus.

The couple tested positive over a month ago while the 63-year-old was in Australia preparing to shoot a new film.

And Hanks has now revealed that it was his wife Rita Wilson - also an actor - who had the worse experience when suffering with COVID-19.

Speaking on The National Defense Radio Show, he said: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us.

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else. That’s why we were in lockdown.”