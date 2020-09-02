Three people charged in connection with human trafficking

Three people have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Glasgow.

Two men, aged 18 and 26, and a woman, aged 26, have been arrested and charged after an intelligence-led operation on Friday.

Officers carried out searches at five different properties in Glasgow at 6.40am on Friday.

One property in London was also searched, in an operation supported by the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan, of Glasgow Public Protection Unit, said: “On Friday, officers from Glasgow’s human trafficking unit carried out an operation to search five addresses in the South Side of Glasgow and one address in London, which has been supported by the Metropolitan Police.

“There has been a substantial period of planning for this operation alongside our partner agencies at the home office immigration enforcement crime and financial investigation Scotland and as a result, two men aged 18 and 26 and a woman aged 26 have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

“This would not be possible without the continued support of those within the community and I would encourage that if anyone has any information or concerns surrounding human trafficking that they get in contact with police.

“Our message is clear, we will use every policing tactic and resource available to us to target those who attempt to exploit vulnerable individuals.”

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi, head of Police Scotland’s Human Trafficking Unit, said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking have no place in our communities.

“As Friday’s action demonstrates we will target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people.

“We will continue to work with partners, nationally and internationally, to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need and to end this despicable trade in human beings.”