Three children, aged four, six and eight and woman, 29, killed as car collides with lorry

Four members of the same family died in the horrific crash
Four members of the same family died in the horrific crash - (Copyright PA Archive)
By Geoff Teather
13:14pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Three young children and a woman from the same family have died after a collision between a people carrier and a lorry on the A40 near Oxford.

Two other passengers in the car, a 30-year-old man and an 18-month-old girl, were rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they both remain in a critical condition.

The children, two girls aged four and eight and a six-year-old boy, and the 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The family are from Chinnor in Oxfordshire

Emergency services were called shortly before 10pm on Monday evening to reports of a collision involving a silver Subaru people carrier and a white heavy goods’ vehicle.

The driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of Thames valley Police said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in the deaths of four people from the same family."

