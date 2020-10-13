Three children, aged four, six and eight and woman, 29, killed as car collides with lorry
Three young children and a woman from the same family have died after a collision between a people carrier and a lorry on the A40 near Oxford.
Two other passengers in the car, a 30-year-old man and an 18-month-old girl, were rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they both remain in a critical condition.
The children, two girls aged four and eight and a six-year-old boy, and the 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The family are from Chinnor in Oxfordshire
Emergency services were called shortly before 10pm on Monday evening to reports of a collision involving a silver Subaru people carrier and a white heavy goods’ vehicle.
The driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of Thames valley Police said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in the deaths of four people from the same family."