Sydney's iconic tourist hotspot Bondi Beach has reopened as the state of New South Wales begins to lift lockdown restrictions.

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers descended on the famous sands, closed for five weeks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From Tuesday, locals are permitted to swim and surf at Bondi and neighbouring Bronte, between 7am and 5pm on weekdays and can surf only at nearby Tamarama.

The beaches remain closed and access to the water is via controlled entry and exit points.

Paula Masselos, mayor of Waverley Council said the beach was busier than usual for 7am opening but was optimistic that locals were still doing the right thing and staying safe.

“So far I’ve been really delighted at how the corridors are working,” she told AAP.

Surfer Scott Heappey said: “There’s plenty of people but everyone’s staying nice and spread out.

“It’s really nice to be back in the water. I come down here three times a day. That’s my exercise and that’s what I do.”

The beaches still remain closed to non-locals, with Mayor Masselos assuring that the ‘surf and go’ and ‘swim and go’ rules are strictly for Waverley residents.

Meanwhile Randwick City Council’s beaches all reopened on Tuesday with no time restrictions while those on the north shore, including Manly, Dee Why and Freshwater, remain closed.