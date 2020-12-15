Third person arrested in connection with murder of 12-year-old boy

A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 12-year-old boy.

It is the third arrest linked to the investigation into the death of Roberts Buncis, after a 14-year-old appeared in court charged with murder on Monday.

A 19-year-old male also detained in connection with the inquiry has since been released with no further action.

Roberts was found dead on ground off Alcorn Green in Fishtoft near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Saturday, just two days before his 13th birthday.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Recorder of Lincoln, Judge John Pini QC, in a five-minute hearing, after being charged with the youngster’s murder.

The youth will next appear in court on January 11 with a provisional trial date set for June 21.

Roberts was a pupil at Haven High Academy which said in a statement: “Our Trust, Academy and the wider community have all been greatly saddened by this news.

“All our thoughts are with Roberts’ family and friends, and we would request that their privacy is respected at this terribly difficult time.

“We are providing all the support we can to our pupils to help them cope with this loss.”

Speaking at the weekend, Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.

“The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy's death

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

A JustGiving page set up to help Roberts’ family met its £10,000 target within 12 hours of going online.

It had raised almost £15,000 by Monday.

A message from the page’s organiser, Agnes Emsina, read: “As many of us are now aware, Roberts Buncis life was tragically taken from his family and friends on Saturday 12th December, he was 12 years old.

“Roberts comes from a single parent family, just Roberts and his Dad Edgars and therefore we would like to help with costs for the funeral and also to make this time easier for his family.

“Anything that can be donated would be hugely appreciated, even if it is only a few pounds. Thank you and god bless you all.”