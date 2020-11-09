Test and trace chief Harding’s MP husband told to self-isolate by Covid app

John Penrose said he had so far not shown symptoms
By Geoff Teather
16:39pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
The MP husband of NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Harding has been told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

Tory MP John Penrose was alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app, part of the operation overseen by his wife.

Lady Harding has not been told to self-isolate, Mr Penrose said.

The Weston-super-Mare MP said on Twitter: “It never rains but it pours…. my NHS app has just gone off, telling me to self-isolate, which I’m doing.

“No symptoms so far *crosses fingers*”

Asked if he had spoken to his wife about it, he told the PA news agency: “We are trying to make sure we are doing it by the book, if I can put it that way.

“Her NHS app has not gone off, so it’s someone I have been in contact with rather than her.”

In response to a suggestion that it showed the system worked, Mr Penrose said: “I suppose it does.”

