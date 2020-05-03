Tesla applies to generate electricity in UK

Tesla has applied for a licence to generate electricity in the UK, documents show.

The US company is mainly known for its electric vehicles but also has operations in battery energy storage and solar panel and solar roof tile manufacturing.

The application, made to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority by Tesla Motors Co., does not specify the reasons for seeking a licence.

It was filed on Tuesday and signed by Evan Rice, Tesla energy products sales director.

Tesla created one of the world’s largest lithium-ion batteries for the Australian state grid in 2017.

Chief executive Elon Musk had said his company would develop the 100-megawatt battery within 100 days of contracts being signed at the end of September, and if it failed to deliver on time he would hand the battery to the South Australia state government for free.