Teenager dies after being found stabbed in London

11:17am, Sat 24 Oct 2020
A 17-year-old boy has died after being found stabbed in north-east London.

Officers were called to Westbury Road in Walthamstow at 9.20pm on Friday after the teenager was discovered with a stab injury.

Paramedics gave him treatment at the scene but he was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the death, but no arrests have been made.

Officers are working to confirm the 17-year-old’s identity and inform his next of kin.

A crime scene is in place with detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) leading the investigation.

Any witnesses or people with information are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8357/23Oct.

