Teenager becomes first person charged with ’incel’ terrorism in Canada
A Canadian teenager has become the first person ever to be charged with ’incel’ terrorism in the country.
The accused, who cannot be named, is alleged to have killed 24 year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga after entering a massage parlour in Toronto armed with a machete. Another woman and a man also received stab injuries.
’Incel’ is short for involuntarily celibate and is a virtual movement with members who are viewed as not being able to attract sexual or romantic partners.
Police initially charged the suspect with first degree and attempted murder. But on Tuesday, those charges were upgraded to ’murder – terrorist activity’.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said of the terrorism charges: “Terrorism comes in many forms and it's important to note that it is not restricted to any particular group, religion or ideology.”