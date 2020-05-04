Teenager bailed after young boy injured in London shooting

A 16-year-old arrested after a young boy was shot and left with possibly life-changing injuries has been released on bail.

Scotland Yard said the teenage boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following the incident in Upminster, east London, on Friday.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm, finding a boy, aged about 11, suffering from a gunshot injury.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy who was arrested and taken into custody has now been bailed until late May, pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old was released with no further action.

Scotland Yard said the homeowner opened the front door to a person claiming to be a delivery driver, who then – along with other suspects – forced their way into the property.

It is believed they were armed with a knife at the time, police said.

A man, said to be in his 40s, was inside the address along with the young boy and suffered cuts to his head during the incident.

It is not known if his injuries were caused by a weapon being fired or a knife, police said.

Both were taken to hospital, where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.

The man’s injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This nightmarish attack on the victims’ own doorstep has, understandably, shaken the family and the local community.

“I want to reassure them that we are pursuing this case and trawling through potential leads and evidence.

“I am asking the public to help us track down those who committed this crime. If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch.

“We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

A number of suspects escaped prior to the arrival of police and two firearms were recovered from the address, the Met said.