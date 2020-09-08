Teenager to appear in court over shooting of 15-year-old boy

A teenager will appear in court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after a 15-year-old boy was shot on his way to school.

Suffolk Police were called shortly after 8.40am on Monday morning to reports that a teenage boy had been shot on a housing estate in Kesgrave.

The 15-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

The force said that just over two hours later, at 10.55am, officers arrested a teenage boy in connection with the incident, who taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered, it added.

On Tuesday night, Suffolk Police said a 15-year-old boy, of the Woodbridge area, had been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and will appear via videolink before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Kesgrave High School said that one of its Year 11 students had been involved in a serious incident on the way to school on Monday, but that pupils at the site were safe.

Friends Walk reopened earlier on Tuesday, but patrols by officers in the Kesgrave area will continue in the coming days, as police provide reassurance to local residents and reiterate it is an isolated incident.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is urged to contact officers by phoning 101, or via their online portal.