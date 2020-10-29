Teenage girl arrested over death of man in Crawley
0:46am, Thu 29 Oct 2020
A teenage girl has been arrested over the murder of a man in West Sussex.
Emergency services were called to Russell Way in Three Bridges, Crawley at 9pm on Tuesday evening where they found a 24-year-old man with serious injuries, Sussex Police said in a statement.
Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he later died at the scene.
Police said a 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Anyone with information is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.