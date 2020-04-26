Teenage cyclist killed in village hit-and-run

A 15-year-old cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run collision in a village near his home, police have said.

Adam Barry was riding his bike at the time of the collision with a car, around 9.15pm on Saturday, on Derby Road, in Risley in Derbyshire.

Adam, from nearby Sandiacre, was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, but died from his injuries.

His family was being supported by specialist officers, Derbyshire Police said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was travelling from Borrowash towards Risley when the collision occurred just outside the village.

It did not stop at the scene and is believed to have driven through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor following the incident, police said.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area, or in Stanton or Ilkeston, between 8.30pm and 9.45pm, in particular drivers with dashcam footage or CCTV that may have captured a car with significant damage to the front nearside area of the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Darren Muggleton, from Derbyshire Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“Officers are working on a number of significant lines of enquiry, however we still require the public’s help to secure evidence vital to our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Risley area at the times above to please contact us if they witnessed anything that may be of help.

“In particular, those with CCTV that shows Derby Road and any drivers who may have dashcam footage that shows a car with significant damage to the nearside front.

“We also believe that, following the collision, the car left the scene in the direction of Sandiacre and drove through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor.

“My same appeal goes to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in those areas that may help our enquiries into this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have already been in touch with us and have passed on vital information.”