Task force launched to develop coronavirus testing system for travellers
A task force to develop a coronavirus testing system for travellers arriving in the UK has been unveiled.
The Government said the group will “identify options to reduce the self-isolation period while protecting public health”.
Anyone arriving in the UK from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days unless they have travelled from an exempt destination.
The UK’s travel sector has repeatedly called for testing at airports to be introduced as a way of reducing quarantine periods for those who get a negative result.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The current measures at the border have saved lives.
“Our understanding of the science now means we can intensify efforts to develop options for a testing regime and help reinvigorate our world-leading travel sector.
“This new task force will not only help us move towards safer, smoother international travel as we continue to battle this virus but will also support global connectivity – helping facilitate more Covid-secure travel whilst protecting the population from imported cases.”