GP's have warned that people suffering with hay fever should not confuse their reaction to pollen with coronavirus symptoms.

Typical hay fever symptoms include itchy, watery eyes and nose, and as a result may make you more inclined to touch your face, which is one of the ways you can catch coronavirus.

Sneezing is also a symptom of hay fever but isn't a symptom of coronavirus. However, a new continuous cough and a loss of smell are both symptoms of the virus and of hay fever.

But in order to tell the difference sufferers are being told to consider whether their symptoms for hay fever are the same as previous years.

But if there are signs of difficulty breathing or a fever people are advised to get in touch with their doctor or use the NHS 111 service.

Dr Jonathan Leach, of the Royal College of General Practitioners, told the BBC: "For most people who have hay fever it is the same symptoms as they have each year.