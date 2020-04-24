Sydney has shut down the beaches, reopened only five days ago, after hordes of people descended on them.

The local council has closed Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra beaches after visitors showed a complete disregard for social distancing.

Hundreds flocked to the beach to revel in Friday's sunshine (PA Images)

A Randwick Council spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au: "A lot of the locals are doing the right thing, but with such a nice day we saw a lot of families coming down for a splash in the water.

“Most people were cooling down in the water, which is not exercise.

“That’s not the purpose," they said.

Mounted police helped the council in clearing the beaches, which will reopen under strict observation and monitoring on Saturday before a review takes place next week.

Randwick's unpatrolled beaches - including Gordons Bay, Malabar and Little Bay - will remain closed until it is deemed safe to open them.

Officials have also warned that should rule flouting occur again, the beaches could be closed permanently.

They said: “If we’re seeing too many people, we’ll either limit access at any one time, or seek to close the beaches.”

The news comes just days before Sydney's most iconic tourist hotspot, Bondi Beach, prepares to reopen for exercise on Tuesday.

Swimmers and surfers will be able to hit the water via monitored corridors in the sand but, as with Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra, relaxing on the beach is not permitted.